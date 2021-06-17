ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0008

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $152,104.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

