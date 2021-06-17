ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits One Day Volume of $27,732.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $27,732.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00140527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00179420 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00911082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.54 or 1.00141884 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

