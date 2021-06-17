Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,316. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

