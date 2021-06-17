Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 5,482 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,893. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

