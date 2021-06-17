Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 12.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $106,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VEU traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.43. 93,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

