Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 12,810 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.27. 1,166,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,001,219. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

