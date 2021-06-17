Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 41,990 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.37% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $109.32. 112,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,827. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

