Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 82,254 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $125,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.89. 88,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

