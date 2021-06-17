Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.90. 91,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,821. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.