Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $185.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,331. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.