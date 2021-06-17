Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $66,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,173. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

