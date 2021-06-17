Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.64 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $63.25. 109,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

