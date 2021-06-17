Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 126,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,771. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

