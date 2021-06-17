Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.74. 223,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

