Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 407.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 192.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,314,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after buying an additional 865,173 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41,879.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 301,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

