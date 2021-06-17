Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.32. 217,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

