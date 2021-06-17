Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,369 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.3% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.96. 182,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,260. The stock has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.