Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 3,072 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.13. The company had a trading volume of 126,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $263.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

