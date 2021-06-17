Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,876 shares of company stock worth $48,862,875. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $359.04 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 123.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

