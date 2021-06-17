ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million -$9.10 million -29.35 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.36

ZoomInfo Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors 2161 11349 21201 607 2.57

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $61.05, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.87%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

