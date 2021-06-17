ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.76. ZTE shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

