ZumCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

