ZUSD Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $105,229.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

