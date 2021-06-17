Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

