-$0.04 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.12). Gogo reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 1,413,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.