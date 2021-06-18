$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. SP Plus posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SP. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $32.35. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.69. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

