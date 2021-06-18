-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 926,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSR opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

