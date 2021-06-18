-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

GLYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,065. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.16.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

