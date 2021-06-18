-$0.41 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.03 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock worth $346,262,496. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

