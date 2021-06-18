-$0.41 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06.

GLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,951. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

