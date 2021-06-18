$0.44 EPS Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 670,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,129. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $7,117,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

