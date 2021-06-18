-$0.45 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $34.70 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.12.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

