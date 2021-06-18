$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HAFC stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,794. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

