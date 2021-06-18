$0.71 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Ventas by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Ventas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.28, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

