$0.84 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

