$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.89. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

