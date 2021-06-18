$1.10 EPS Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.