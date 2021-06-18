$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. PVH reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 792.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $105.24 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.20.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.