1,076,539 Shares in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,076,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 96.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 38,346 shares during the period.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VSPR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.