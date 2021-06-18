108,770 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. The Southern comprises 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.