111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 21.4% in May

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get 111 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $9.05 on Friday. 111 has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.84.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.