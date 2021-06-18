121,068 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000. General Motors comprises 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,740,705 shares of company stock worth $102,299,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

General Motors stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

