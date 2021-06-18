124,080 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc acquired a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Bp Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Eventbrite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.