152,101 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,000. Bilibili comprises approximately 1.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

