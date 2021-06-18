1,530,800 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,530,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,253,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of IPOF opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.