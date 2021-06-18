$156.22 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report $156.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.37 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $602.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.31. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $6,549,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

