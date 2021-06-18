1,566,378 Shares in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,566,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Sientra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $1,605,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

