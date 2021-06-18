$19.63 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings of $19.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $17.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $22.85. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $10.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $97.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $110.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,434.87 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,330.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

