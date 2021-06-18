$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.93. Teleflex posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $15.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $403.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

