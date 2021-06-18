$202.46 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce sales of $202.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the highest is $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

